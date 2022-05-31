Celebrities

Andrea Brillantes sizzles in scorching Siargao with bf Ricci Rivero

CEBU, Philippines—Andrea Brillantes took to her Instagram page to post photos from her Siargao trip with her boyfriend, basketball star Ricci Rivero, and their friends.

The young actress uploaded a sexy photo of her wearing a printed two-piece bikini in orange. 

Photo from IG: blythe

She also posted a photo of her with Rivero putting his arm around her shoulders. 

Ricci and Andrea | Photo from IG: blythe

The couple also enjoyed a boodle fight with their friends. 

In another photo, the couple can be seen going on an island hopping with their friends. 

Photo from IG: blythe

Photo from IG: blythe

“Life lately,” Andrea captioned her post along with some tropical emojis. She also added the hashtag #BangonSiargao to her post’s caption.

Rivero and Brillantes became a couple last April 9, when he made a surprise proposal to the actress after a UAAP game.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cebu Daily News (@cdndigital)

TAGS: Andrea Brillantes, Cebu Daily News, Celebrities, entertainment news, Ricci Rivero, Siargao, siargao island
Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.