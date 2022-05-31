Girl with Leukemia appeals for urgent help

A 16-year-old girl from Brgy. Sta. Cruz, Calape, Bohol is heartily appealing for urgent financial help as she fights the big C through chemotherapy treatment.

Lhera Suela was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on October 29, 2021. Her condition began when she complained of joint pains in December 2019. Because of that, her parents brought her to Cebu City for consultation. She was diagnosed with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis and medications were given. Her complete blood count during that time was within normal level. The joint pains disappeared but returned several months later. In September 2021, her joint pains worsened. She was also experiencing fever and unusual paleness. Her body was very weak causing her to be dizzy when walking. These alarming manifestations prompted them to seek for medical help once again. Complete blood count was done and it showed high white blood cell count with low hemoglobin, and low platelet count. Consequently, they were again referred to Cebu City to pursue specialised care. She then underwent a bone marrow aspiration to determine the cause of her condition. When the results came out, it revealed that she has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children. This terrifying disease is characterized by the abnormal increase in the production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow causing its build up in the blood while crowding out healthy cells. Yet despite its detrimental effects to the body, there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Lhera’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered on November 5, 2021. Her attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that they will follow for the next three years in order to achieve thorough healing. Indeed, the lengthy treatment and its costly nature bring overwhelming physical challenges to the child and financial burdens to the parents. At present, she is on reinduction phase of her treatment. Her weekly chemotherapy sessions come at a high cost. In addition to that, laboratory workups and other medical procedures are also carried out regularly. Her medical expenses are estimated to reach up to P12,000 every week.

Lhera is a goodhearted girl who obeys and appreciates her parents. She is also a great help at home as she performs household chores with joy. Her hobbies include drawing and painting. She also wants to become a nurse someday. As the first of the two siblings, her family loves and values her deeply. When asked about her wish for her daughter, her mother tenderly answered, “My only wish is that she will come out successful in her treatment so that she can reach her ambitions in life.” Her father, the sole breadwinner of the family, works as a fisherman and earns around P1,000 every week depending on the week’s catch. Her mother, a housewife, takes good care of them. The COVID-19 pandemic and typhoon Odette intensified the obstacles that they are going through. Moreover, Lhera’s ongoing chemotherapy had already exhausted their financial resources. Truly, they are in desperate need of help. Hence, in order to save Lhera’s life and sustain her ongoing treatment, her parents are humbly pleading for financial assistance from generous individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

