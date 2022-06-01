Barato Kaayo sa Shopee! Shopee introduces 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale with exclusive deals for Visayan Shoppers

27 MAY 2022, CEBU CITY – Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan, announced its launch of the 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale with exclusive deals and special offers for Visayan Shoppers. With online shopping now becoming integral to the lives of Filipinos, Shopee has established an even stronger presence in Visayas in order to give more shoppers in the region access to convenient, rewarding, and seamless shopping experiences.

“We are thrilled to launch the 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale here in Cebu. Our double day campaigns have become something that shoppers look forward to, and we want more Pinoys to experience fun, excitement, and affordable deals that come with these. By giving shoppers in Visayas better access to their shopping needs, we continue our mission to make e-commerce for everyone, wherever they may be,” shared Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines.

Shopee offers exclusive “Visayas Barato Deals” and promos on 6.6

With the platform’s bolstered presence in the region, users can expect faster and cheaper delivery, especially when they shop from local sellers. As a special treat for the mid-year sale celebration, shoppers in Visayas can also look forward to these exclusive Visayas Barato Deals when they download and use the Shopee app on June 6:

Save up to ₱ 75 on shipping on select shops

Score deals for as low as ₱6 from a wide range of product categories

10% off discount vouchers from participating shops

Score “mas mura sa Shopee”* deals as low as ₱66 at the 6.6 – 7.7 Mid-Year Sale

Users can look forward to a memorable mid-year shopping celebration at the 6.6 -7.7 Mid-Year Sale from May 27 to June 8. As shoppers fill up their Shopee carts with their favorite finds, they can also discover “Mas Mura Sa Shopee”* [It’s cheaper on Shopee] deals with low-priced items that are guaranteed to make their haul worth every peso.

With 6.6 just around the corner, take your pick from the following items at only ₱66 that fit your everyday lifestyle.

Stay warm during cold nights with a stylish button down cardigan. Want to cook with ease? consider this multi cooker hot pot to be your helping hand in the kitchen. Upgrade your storage space with a multifunctional shoe rack organizer, which keeps your favorite pairs neat and orderly.

Say goodbye to wrinkled clothing with this handheld steam iron, which you can use either at home or on your next trip. Improve your gaming experience with these noise cancelling gaming headphones, giving you that high quality sound without sacrificing comfort. Beat the heat when you buy this anti-heat portable clip electric fan, a compact, trendy item that lets you chill comfortably while being on-the-go. Be sure to check out these deals quickly as they’ll be on limited stocks on 6.6.

Shop with up to 66% cashback and send money for free using ShopeePay

This mid-year celebration is made even more special with ShopeePay, Shopee’s integrated mobile wallet that allows you to conveniently pay for your purchases and settle transactions with no hidden fees. With ShopeePay, you can send money to any bank, e-wallet or any Shopee user for free and save more with cashback promos for bills payment, as well as cheap mobile load and data offers.

Here are some ShopeePay offers users can check out during the 6.6 -7.7 Mid-Year Sale:

From May 29 to June 1, join ShopeePay’s QR Code Giveaway and get the chance to win up to ₱50,000.

On May 30, get free ₱100 when you send money for the first time using ShopeePay (valid for new users).

On June 6, get up to 66% cashback when you check out using ShopeePay.

On June 6, check out “ShopeePay Near Me” to enjoy ₱1 and ₱6 deals from partner merchants ranging from food & beverage outlets, lifestyle brands, and more!

