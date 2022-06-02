Mandaue City strengthening preservation of old records

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Government is strengthening the preservation of its old records, which could help show what Mandaue was before.

The old records of Mandaue City, called Actas Mandaue, contain approved old ordinances and resolutions of the government of Mandaue dating back to 1916.

Anthropologist and City Consultant Dr. Jocelyn Gerra said the city is embarking on documentation of all its records. It is also looking into the conservation and restoration of old records as the past is important to the evolution of the city, said Gerra.

“Ang value ra man gud ani is you enrich the story or the narrative of the city by looking at those records. Dig deeper into the story of Mandaue,” said Gerra.

Gerra said the first thing that they will be doing is to conduct an inventory of all the contents of the books.

She said when they were scanning the books, they saw some interesting ordinances such as outlawing of wearing of Bahag and the prices of horse cages.

“I think it’s because of the changes of way of life and way of dressing, you can really see a demarcation of time,” she said.

They will also digitize the records for people who want to dig deep into the Actas in the future to picture what Mandaue was before. They are also planning to translate the records from Spanish to English.

“History is very important because we learn from the past, it’s very important for the youth to know how rich our history is and dynamic it was, back then from Mandaue becoming an agricultural community in eventually moving into an industrial city, it shows a glimpse how growth and prosperity can be reached through innovation and drive especially the people in the community,” said Dmitri Cortes, a volunteer.

The city secretary of the Sangguniang Panlungsod is keeping all the records of the city council.

SP Secretary Frelyn Mabanag said they retrieved records dating back to 1899, which is why they asked help of experts.

They plan to meet every Wednesday to discuss more about the project and its implementation.

