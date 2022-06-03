Kyla suffers from 4th miscarriage: ‘I know things will be OK in the end’

CEBU, Philippines— Singer-songwriter Kyla confirmed that she suffered a miscarriage for the fourth time.

Through an Instagram post, Kyla said it was hard to share her loss since they didn’t tell anyone about her pregnancy,” We wanted to share our excitement with our family but later on ended up sharing our grief. I am screaming and crying in my head and i couldn’t tell anyone.”

“I know things will be ok in the end,” she added.

Kyla described how her pregnancy brought “pure joy” in her life.

“But losing you.. again..for the fourth time is unimaginable. I can’t even put my feelings into words.”

Despite the situation, Kyla is still grateful for God’s presence, ”I thank God for touching my heart right at this moment. Everyday, i have to intentionally look for just about anything that’ll make me happy. I have to constantly remind myself that God has already placed people in my life to love- people that i need in life. He has blessed me with the best ones to love and love me back. Everything else is just bonus. Lord, have it your way. I surrender all my hurt to you.”

A post shared by KYLA (@kylaalvarez)

Kyla suffered two miscarriages in 2018 and another one in 2021.

Kyla got married to Rich Alvarez in 2011. She gave birth to their son, Toby Elsiah, in 2013.

