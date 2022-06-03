Pregnant pharmacy cashier run over by trailer truck was supposed to be on her day off

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A pharmacy cashier who was killed after she was run over by a trailer truck on June 2 along Ceniza St. in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City was supposed to be on her day off when she was asked to work that day.

The victim was also six months pregnant.

Normilita Solis, the mother of Jouana Mie Dacua, the pharmacy cashier who died in the road accident, said her daughter was supposed to be on rest day but was asked to swap day off with a colleague.

“Day off niya unya gitawagan nga parelibuhon. Sakit kaayo ang nahitabo,” said Solis.

Enriqueta Dacua, the victim’s mother-in-law, said Jouana was washing clothes before she was called to report for work.

“Nanlaba pa gani to niya niingun nga Mi (mommy) adto na ko Mi, gikuha man og sayo,” said Enriquita.

Jouana is working as a cashier in a pharmacy in Cebu City for about three years already.

Jouna’s husband Christopher Dacua said he was in his office at that time when he was informed by the hospital of his wife’s accident.

“Magjeep ra man na siya padung tintay kay one ride ra, ambot unsa to pagkahitaboa nga nagmotor siya. Makahinuktok gyud ka naa mangguy bata,” said Dacua.

Jouana was six months pregnant with a boy. She also left behind a 4-year-old daughter who is turning 5 this June 15.

Jouana was run over by a truck at 11:50 a.m on Thursday, June 2, 2022, when the motorcycle-for-hire that she was riding on bumped the side of the trailer truck, throwing her right on the path of the right rear tire of the truck.

Police Master Sergeant Richard Suycano, Traffic Enforcement Unit chief investigator, said that Ric Mandonedo Lagura, the driver of the truck told him that he only learned of the accident when he was chased by concerned motorists and was told of what happened.

Temporary Freedom

Corporal Arvel Velez of MCPO’s Traffic Enforcement Unit Field Investigator said Lagura was temporarily released today as his 12-hour reglementary period has already lapsed.

Velez said the family of the victim has yet to file a case against

He said the family of Jouana and the representative of the driver’s company have already met and agreed to partially settle things during a meeting. He said that the family could still file a case anytime against the driver.

“Partially settled ra kay naay dili matuman sa ila’ng sabot pwede ra mupasaka og kaso,” said Velez.

Velez said they have already endorsed Lagura’s driver’s license to the Land Transportation Office. /rcg

ALSO READ:

DOH: Pregnant women now under A3 priority group for COVID-19 vaccination

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy