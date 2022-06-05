Gov’t places more areas under Alert Level 1 until June 15

By: John Eric Mendoza - Reporter / @JEMendozaINQ - Inquirer.net | June 05,2022 - 08:54 PM

MANILA, Philippines — More areas in the country were placed under Alert Level 1 until June 15, Malacañang announced Saturday.

Alert Level 1 is the least restrictive of the five-level COVID-19 alert system.

In a statement, acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said the Inter-Agency Task Force approved on Thursday the recommendations of the Sub-Technical Working Group for Data Analytics “to provide clarification” on the alert level classification of provinces.

Following the recommendations, the following cities and municipalities are under Alert Level 1 until June 15:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet – Buguias, Tublay; Ifugao – Kiangan, Lagawe (Capital), Lamut

Region 4-A

Quezon – Atimonan, Candelaria, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Tiaong

Region 4-B

Occidental Mindoro – Looc, Lubanga; Palawan – Cagayancillo, Culion

Region 5

Camarines Norte – Basud, Capalonga, Daet (Capital), San Vicente;  Camarines Sur – Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Caramoan, Iriga City, Pamplona, Pili (Capital), Presentacion (Parubcan), San Fernando, Tigaon; Masbate – Balud, City of Masbate (Capital), Mandaon; Sorsogon – Barcelona, Bulusan, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon (Capital), Gubat, Irosin, Juban, Magallanes, Prieto Diaz, Santa Magdalena

Region 6

Antique – Anini-Y, San Jose (Capital), Sebaste, Tobias Fornier (Dao);  Negros Occidental – Candoni, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique

Region 7

Bohol – Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, Sikatuna, Tagbilaran City (Capital);  Cebu – Alcoy, Borbon, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Santander, Tudela; Negros Oriental  Amlan (Ayuquitan), Bacong, Dauin, Dumaguete City (Capital), Valencia (Luzurriaga), Zamboanguita

Region 8

Leyte – Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Javier (Bugho), La Paz, Matag-Ob, Matalom, Palo, Tunga, Villaba; Northern Samar – Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, Victoria; Samar (Western Samar) – Marabut, Pagsanghan, Paranas (Wright), Tarangnan, Zumarraga

Region 9

Zamboanga Del Norte – Dapitan City, Dipolog City (Capital), Jose Dalman (Ponot), Labason, Piñan (New Piñan), Polanco, Rizal, Salug;  Zamboanga Del Sur -Lapuyan, Mahayag, Molave, Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo); Zamboanga Sibugay – Buug, Diplahan, Ipil (Capital), Tungawan

Region 10

Lanao Del Norte – Bacolod, Baroy, Lala, Linamon, Tubod (Capital)

Region 11

Davao De Oro – Montevista, Nabunturan (Capital), New Bataan; Davao Del Sur – Padada

Region 12

Cotabato (North Cotabato) – Antipas, Arakan, City of Kidapawan (Capital), President Roxas; South Cotabato – Banga, City of Koronadal (Capital), Polomolok, Santo Niño, Tantangan;  Sultan Kudarat – City of Tacurong, Kalamansig, Lebak

Caraga

Agusan Del Norte – Carmen, Jabonga, Kitcharao, Magallanes, Nasipit; Agusan Del Sur – Bunawan, Loreto, Prosperidad (Capital), San Francisco, Santa Josefa, Sibagat;   Dinagat Islands – Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo (Albor), Loreto, Tubajon; Surigao Del Norte – General Luna, Mainit, Tagana-An

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Maguindanao – South Upi, Upi; Tawi-Tawi – Turtle Islands

Meanwhile, the Alert Level 1 status in Metro Manila and several other areas as announced in May 27 will remain.The said areas were under Alert Level 1 from June 1 to 15.

READ: Metro Manila, various provinces to stay under Alert Level 1

