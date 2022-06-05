Gov’t places more areas under Alert Level 1 until June 15
MANILA, Philippines — More areas in the country were placed under Alert Level 1 until June 15, Malacañang announced Saturday.
Alert Level 1 is the least restrictive of the five-level COVID-19 alert system.
In a statement, acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said the Inter-Agency Task Force approved on Thursday the recommendations of the Sub-Technical Working Group for Data Analytics “to provide clarification” on the alert level classification of provinces.
Following the recommendations, the following cities and municipalities are under Alert Level 1 until June 15:
Cordillera Administrative Region
Benguet – Buguias, Tublay; Ifugao – Kiangan, Lagawe (Capital), Lamut
Region 4-A
Quezon – Atimonan, Candelaria, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Tiaong
Region 4-B
Occidental Mindoro – Looc, Lubanga; Palawan – Cagayancillo, Culion
Region 5
Camarines Norte – Basud, Capalonga, Daet (Capital), San Vicente; Camarines Sur – Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Caramoan, Iriga City, Pamplona, Pili (Capital), Presentacion (Parubcan), San Fernando, Tigaon; Masbate – Balud, City of Masbate (Capital), Mandaon; Sorsogon – Barcelona, Bulusan, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon (Capital), Gubat, Irosin, Juban, Magallanes, Prieto Diaz, Santa Magdalena
Region 6
Antique – Anini-Y, San Jose (Capital), Sebaste, Tobias Fornier (Dao); Negros Occidental – Candoni, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique
Region 7
Bohol – Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, Sikatuna, Tagbilaran City (Capital); Cebu – Alcoy, Borbon, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Santander, Tudela; Negros Oriental Amlan (Ayuquitan), Bacong, Dauin, Dumaguete City (Capital), Valencia (Luzurriaga), Zamboanguita
Region 8
Leyte – Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Javier (Bugho), La Paz, Matag-Ob, Matalom, Palo, Tunga, Villaba; Northern Samar – Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, Victoria; Samar (Western Samar) – Marabut, Pagsanghan, Paranas (Wright), Tarangnan, Zumarraga
Region 9
Zamboanga Del Norte – Dapitan City, Dipolog City (Capital), Jose Dalman (Ponot), Labason, Piñan (New Piñan), Polanco, Rizal, Salug; Zamboanga Del Sur -Lapuyan, Mahayag, Molave, Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo); Zamboanga Sibugay – Buug, Diplahan, Ipil (Capital), Tungawan
Region 10
Lanao Del Norte – Bacolod, Baroy, Lala, Linamon, Tubod (Capital)
Region 11
Davao De Oro – Montevista, Nabunturan (Capital), New Bataan; Davao Del Sur – Padada
Region 12
Cotabato (North Cotabato) – Antipas, Arakan, City of Kidapawan (Capital), President Roxas; South Cotabato – Banga, City of Koronadal (Capital), Polomolok, Santo Niño, Tantangan; Sultan Kudarat – City of Tacurong, Kalamansig, Lebak
Caraga
Agusan Del Norte – Carmen, Jabonga, Kitcharao, Magallanes, Nasipit; Agusan Del Sur – Bunawan, Loreto, Prosperidad (Capital), San Francisco, Santa Josefa, Sibagat; Dinagat Islands – Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo (Albor), Loreto, Tubajon; Surigao Del Norte – General Luna, Mainit, Tagana-An
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
Maguindanao – South Upi, Upi; Tawi-Tawi – Turtle Islands
Meanwhile, the Alert Level 1 status in Metro Manila and several other areas as announced in May 27 will remain.The said areas were under Alert Level 1 from June 1 to 15.
READ: Metro Manila, various provinces to stay under Alert Level 1
/MUF
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.