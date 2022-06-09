Archdiocese of Cebu to hold 10th World Meeting of Families celebration in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Cebu is inviting couples, the youth, the elderly, and families in Cebu to the archdiocesan celebration of the 10th World Meeting of Families (XWMOF) this coming June 22, 25, and 26, 2022.

Organized by the Archdiocese of Cebu’s Commission on Family Life, the event is held in response to Pope Francis’ call to the diocesan communities all over the world to be involved in the worldwide family congress. It will be a simultaneous activity and celebration with Rome.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, in a press conference on Wednesday morning, June 9, 2022, said that he believes that any conference or gathering geared to promote the values and virtues that make a family “truly holy” is most important.

“There are many challenges the family faces; there are many concerns and problems, but we would also like to announce to the world that there are also many consolations, and blessings when families try to live up to their vision and mission, to their identity,” the prelate said.

Rev. Fr. Eligio Suico, Chairman of the Archdiocesan Commission on Family and Life (CFL-Cebu), said that the XWMOF will kick off with a Eucharistic celebration at 3 p.m. on June 22 which will be celebrated simultaneously on all parishes in Cebu. Palma is also set to preside over the celebration at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

An Archdiocesan Family Congress will then be held on Saturday, June 25, at SM Seaside Skyhall and on Sunday, June 26, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The activities on June 25 will be graced by Rev. Marvyn Maceda, D.D, the Vice-Chair for the Episcopal Commission on Family and Life for Visayas Region, and Rev. Midyphil Billones, D.D., the auxiliary bishop of the Archdioceses of Cebu.

Suico said the WMOF was created by Pope John Paul II in 1994 after the year was declared by the United Nations as the “International Year of the Family.” The WMOF has been held every three years since 1994 in various places worldwide; however, the celebration scheduled in 2021 was moved this year due to tight COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions on mass gatherings last year.

Moreover, Rev. Fr. Jonathan Rubin, the director of the Cebu Archdiocesan Digital Communication Ministry, who also acted as moderator of the presscon on Thursday, said the congress will provide an opportunity for families to participate and share their insights about pressing concerns in the family and society.

He said among the topics that would be discussed by professionals during the Congress’ panel discussions include the difficulties of the early years of marriage and mental health issues among the young.

Meanwhile, due to existing safety protocols and restrictions, slots for participants are limited to 1,500 individuals.

Besalina Pansoy, Vice-Chair for the XWMOF, said interested individuals and families will have to pre-register for the event either online or through their respective parishes or by visiting the CFL-Cebu Office at the Archbishop’s Residence in Jakosalem St., Cebu City.

They may also contact the registration committee at numbers 0917 626 4024.

Pansoy said the registration fee of P2,500 per individual is inclusive of a congress ID with a lanyard, a pilgrim kit, lunch and snacks for the two-day event, and transportation. The pilgrim kit includes a tote bag, a notebook with the congress program, and other pertinent information.

To ensure representation per parishes in the Archdiocese, Suico said the archdiocese is also willing to subsidize two individuals per parish, while kids ages zero to four years old can participate for free.

Homestays are also available for participants coming from outside Cebu City. /rcg

