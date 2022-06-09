SEC expands online payment options for clients

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to expand its online payment system, making it easier for the public to pay registration and transaction fees.

In a statement on Thursday, June 9, 2022, SEC said clients can now use the Commission’s GCash payment wallets in settling registration and other transaction fees, including penalties, through the Electronic System for Payments to the SEC (eSPAYSEC); the transacting public can access the eSPAYSEC through the official website of SEC at https://espaysec.sec.gov.ph/payment-portal/home.

To use GCash for their payments, SEC said, their clients only need to enter the reference number provided in the Payment Assessment Form issued by the SEC, select GCash as their payment option, then provide the required information.

Each transaction is subject to a P10 convenience fee. Other online payment methods accepted by eSPAYSEC include Visa, Mastercard, and JCB debit and credit cards, as well as PayMaya wallets.

SEC Chairperson Emilio Aquino said it has only been a year since SEC rolled out the eSPAYSEC, but it has already become a preferred payment option for the transacting public because of the convenience and security it offers.

“This is proof of the public’s readiness to adapt to digital solutions when they are available, and strengthens the Commission’s commitment to its digital transformation initiatives to improve the ease doing business for Filipinos,” he said in a statement.

The eSPAYSEC, launched on March 1, 2021, is a web-based system that allows fees and penalties to be paid to the Commission online using debit and credit cards, digital wallets, and other cashless payment options.

“The online payment portal has since accepted payments for fees and penalties amounting to P202.32 million from a total of 29,565 transactions, as of June 8, 2022. Of the total amount, P99.57 million was recorded in 2022, bound to surpass the P102.75 million collected online in 2021,” SEC said.

The Commission also said it continues to accept and process payments across its main and extension offices. The public can also pay registration and other transaction fees over the counter in select branches of Land Bank of the Philippines.

