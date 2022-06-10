CCPO reminds public anew: Wear face masks in public places in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is reminding the public on Friday, June 10, to always wear face masks in public places especially in Cebu City.

Police Major Jose Angelo Acupinpin, chief of operations of the CCPO, said this following the recent statement of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama to require residents to wear face masks outdoors.

Earlier, Rama said that he would not yet be adopting the Executive Order (EO) of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, which outlined the rules on when not to wear face masks in the province. The EO was issued last June 8, 2022.

Rama said he was concerned about Cebu City being the center of commerce on the island, and that the majority of the population were either residing or working in the city.

So, the huge crowd movement in the city is also a factor that should be considered over this concern.

The CCPO official said that since the general public had been compliant with this health protocol, then there was no need for them to apprehend erring individuals.

“Og gani naa tay makit-an, ato sila gina remind nga magwear gihapon og mask pero wala na tay apprehension kaayo kay compliant naman ang general public ana,” Acupinpin said.

(If we caught one not wearing a face mask, then we would remind him or her to still wear a face mask. However, we won’t apprehend the individual because the majority of the general public had remained compliant [over this protocol].)

The CCPO chief of operations also said that they would call out those found not wearing face masks outside or outdoors.

He also said that they would continue their night patrols, especially in establishments here to make sure that they would adhere to the wearing of face masks.

