Garcia clarifies EO on wearing of face masks in Cebu province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia addresses the public regarding her new Executive Order, which no longer requires wearing face masks in public, open, well ventilated spaces.

Garcia says that her Executive Order is putting reason, common sense, and logic on the wearing of face masks in the Province of Cebu. It doesn’t apply for other provinces and should not worry non residents.

She is referring to EO Executive Order (EO) No. 16, which she has issued on June 8, 2022, titled ‘Rationalizing the Wearing of Face Masks within Cebu’.

“We are not saying you cannot use face mask. It’s optional. Those that would wish to breathe in pure oxygen, the more beneficial sea air, then please, let’s not bring the wearing of face masks to ridiculous levels,” she says.

For crowded places, Garcia says, wearing of face masks is encouraged.

If the individual has symptoms, then he or she must wear his or her face mask at all times.

She says that in air conditioned transportation like buses, the public are required to wear face masks.

