In Cebu province: Face masks no longer required outdoors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Face masks will no longer be required in open spaces and outdoor settings in Cebu province.

This is after Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has issued a new order on the mandatory use of face masks, a primary anti-COVID measure.

Garcia issued Executive Order (EO) No. 16, dated June 8, 2022, titled ‘Rationalizing the Wearing of Face Masks within Cebu’.

“As a necessary step towards the new normal, there is a need to rationalize the requirement on wearing of masks,” Garcia stated in her EO.

In turn, the mandatory wearing of face masks will now only be limited within poorly ventilated or indoor spaces.

“The wearing of face masks shall be required only in closed and/or air-conditioned spaces…The use of face masks shall be optional in well-ventilated and open spaces,” portions of the two-page EO read.

Copies of the EO, which took effect immediately, were released to members of the media on Thursday, June 9.

However, the provincial government advised the public to keep wearing face masks, especially in crowded areas.

They also kept the wearing of face masks as a requirement for people showing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, or runny nose when going to public places.

Cebu province remains under Alert Level 2 until June 15.

RELATED STORIES

7 areas in Cebu province remain under Alert Level 1 — DOH-7

Tricities in Cebu remain under Alert Level 1 until June 15

Metro Manila, various provinces to stay under Alert Level 1

What do we need to know under alert level 2?

Duque wants COVID-19 face mask rule retained

EXPLAINER: The Philippines’ COVID-19 alert level system

Face masks stay, says Duterte as ‘monster’ COVID-19 is mutating

Possible ‘alert level 0’ on agenda: Will face masks finally go?

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy