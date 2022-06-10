Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero finally married after 18 years together: ‘We did it’

CEBU, Philippines — Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero are now officially married!

After 18 years of being together, the celebrity couple finally tied the knot on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

The newlyweds shared some photos of their intimate civil wedding on their respective Instagram accounts.

Their official wedding photos were taken by Nice Print Photography.

“It’s Official🙏🏻 After 18years together, it only takes 30 minutes to seal it. We did it @troymontero,” Miles captioned her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AUBREY MILES (@milesaubrey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AUBREY MILES (@milesaubrey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Troy Montero (@troymontero)

Montero also shared some snaps from their wedding with the same caption, “We did it.”

The celebrity couple was supposed to get married in 2020 but was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They officially announced their engagement last March 22, 2022, in a romantic kayak ride.

Montero and Miles started dating in 2003. They have two kids together —Hunter and Rocket. Miles has a son, John Maurie, from her previous relationship.

READ: Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero are now engaged: ‘Here’s to Forever with you!’

/dbs