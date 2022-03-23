Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero are now engaged: ‘Here’s to Forever with you!’

CEBU, Philippines — After 18 years of being together, sexy actress Aubrey Miles and hunk actor Troy Montero are finally engaged.

On Instagram, Montero shared a series of photos of him and his fiancée in a romantic kayak ride while Miles was flexing her engagement ring.

“Together 18 years, Engaged 8 hours… Here’s to Forever with you! 🤍🤍🤍 @milesaubrey,” Montero wrote as a caption to his IG post using the hashtags #SheSaidYes and #Engaged.

Many of their celebrity friends like Dominic Roque, Yam Conception, Iza Calzado, and Gretchen Ho congratulated the couple.

“So happy for you guys!!!!” Calzado wrote.

Montero’s brother, KC, also wrote a hilarious comment, “Hang on… so the whole time? You guys were just dating? 🤯 .”

The couple previously revealed that they were planning to get married last 2020 but this was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montero and Miles started dating in 2003. They have three kids together. Miles has two kids, Hunter and Rocket, with her long-time partner Montero. Her eldest son, John Maurie, was from her previous relationship.

