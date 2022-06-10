Zafra wants Task Force Kasaligan to continue beyond June 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra wants the Task Force Kasaligan to continue beyond June 30.

In a phone interview with reporters, Zafra said that the contract of the 150 Task Force Kasaligan will end on June 30, 2022.

Zafra is the chairperson of the City Council committee on peace and order.

Task Force Kasaligan was created in the time of late Mayor Edgardo Labella to serve as an augmentation force to the police during the pandemic.

Even if their contract is about to end, Zafra believes there is a need to extend the services of the task force.

“Wala pa man gyod ta nahuman sa pandemic so I will be making a representation to extend their services,” said Zafra.

The Task Force has helped maintain the health protocols during the height of the pandemic and continues to assist in the implementation of protocols to this day.

Zafra hopes that Mayor Michael Rama will see the importance of the task force even though restrictions are at a minimum while the city remains under Alert Level 1. /rcg

