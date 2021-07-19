More policemen, Kasaligan volunteers to be deployed in Guadalupe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect more policemen and volunteers from Task Force Kasaligan to patrol areas in Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City in the coming days.

This developed after Cebu City Police Office decided to strictly implement quarantine restrictions such as curfew, and observance of health protocols after the COVID-19 cases in the barangay increased.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO deputy director for operations, said they would do this because Barangay Guadalupe was among the city’s barangays with the high increase in COVID-19 cases in the past three days.

As of July 18, the Cebu City Emergency Operation Center (EOC) has recorded around 117 active cases, which is an increase from 80 cases recorded last July 15.

Aside from that, Parilla said that they also noted an increase in quarantine violations in the three days of Oplan Bulabog that they conducted in Cebu City from July 16 to 18.

He said that they apprehended 493 violators, majority of them were those who violated the curfew (464) while the rest (29) were caught not wearing face masks.

Parilla said that they would need to be more strict with the implementation of the health protocols because Cebu City’s COVID-19 cases were increasing.

According to the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), as of July 18, the regional health agency has recorded 1,444 active cases in Cebu City, an increase from the 1389 cases recorded in July 15.

/dbs