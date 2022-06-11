Cebu Travel Catalogue International Is Back

After being confined in the same place for more than two years, being able to travel again to different places is probably what Cebuanos are most excited about.

With the easing of health protocols and border restrictions, it is high time to pack up, book a package tour, and travel to your dream destination to breathe, relax, and enjoy!

Head to Ayala Center Cebu now and explore the world again with hard-to-resist travel deals!

Cebu Tours and Travel Association (CTTA) recognized the renewed zeal for travel, which they considered an opportunity to bring back Cebu Travel Catalogue International (CTCI) starting June 10-12, 2022, at Ayala Center Cebu.

The opening of the three-day event was spearheaded by CTCI 2002 Chair and CTTA Vice President Angelita Dy, Philippine Airlines Senior Assistant Vice President Harry Inoferio, Turkish Airlines General Manager Erhan Balaban, Cebu City Vice Mayor Hon. Dondon Hontiveros, and Department of Tourism VII Regional Director Shahlimar Tamano.

According to Dy, the three-day event will serve as a one-stop shop for travel products and services, making it easy for Cebuanos and travelers in the region to book tour packages to local and international destinations.

Dy said that they’ve prepared exciting activities throughout the three-day travel show, starting with opening ceremonies on the first day as well as talk shows featuring farm, culinary, and faith tourism to be hosted by the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas.

CTTA is organizing the CTCI 2022 with special participation of the Cebu Tour Operation Specialists (CATOS).

There will also be a business-to-business presentation and meetup sessions among industry stakeholders, a mini concert, coffee table discussion on tourism by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a travel auction, and raffle draws, Dy added.

CTCI 2022 exhibitors will be offering exceptional deals on airfare and tour packages to various destinations, including Turkey, many parts of Europe, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, the US, South Korea, and Japan.

