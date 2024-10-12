The Outlets at Pueblo Verde holds the biggest shopping event of the season

Get ready for the biggest shopping event of the season at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde!

Mark your calendars and don’t miss out on the Midnight Madness Sale! Great deals, exciting games, live music, and convenient one-ride trip—all in one place at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde. See you there!

From October 18 to 20, enjoy up to 70% off on a wide range of your favorite brands. Whether you’re after sneakers, trendy apparel, stylish watches, fragrances, or accessories, this sale is your chance to snag incredible deals all day long—from morning until midnight!

But the excitement doesn’t stop at shopping! Swing by our “Shop, Drop, and Win!” game booth. For every P2,000 worth of single or accumulated receipts from any of our food or retail outlets, you earn the chance to play and win incredible prizes. The more you shop, the more chances you have to win—everything from discount vouchers to exclusive giveaways!

To set the mood, we’ve got a live acoustic band playing at our Activity Center, making your shopping experience even more enjoyable. Shop to your heart’s content while vibing to great music with your friends and family.

If you’re coming from Colon, SM City Cebu, or Parkmall, we’ve got your ride covered! Join the MEZ2 Estate Riders Club and enjoy a convenient, one-ride trip straight to The Outlets at Pueblo Verde.

Here’s how to download the App:

Download the GETPASS App from Google Play, App Store. Sign up and log in to your GETPASS account. On the Home Page, select “Join Org” and choose “MEZ2 Estate.” Acquire Membership Tokens. Generate your unique QR code. Scan your QR code when boarding and getting off the GET Bus.

