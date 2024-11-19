Celebrate the holidays everyday at Bayfront Hotel Cebu!

This holiday season, Bayfront Hotel Cebu invites you to experience festive cheer year-round.

Whether you’re staying at Capitol Site or North Reclamation, both locations offer the perfect mix of warmth, comfort, and holiday spirit, with special packages designed to make your stay unforgettable.

Accommodations for Every Type of Traveler

Bayfront Hotel Cebu has a variety of accommodations to suit every traveler, from couples to families. At Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site, the cozy Classic Room is available from Php 2,500 per night, with an option for Php 2,900 that includes breakfast for two. For a bit more space, the Studio Executive Room is perfect at Php 3,250 with breakfast, or Php 2,800 for room-only. Families can enjoy the Premiere Family Room, which accommodates up to four guests, starting at Php 4,100 per night for room-only, or Php 4,500 with breakfast.

Over at Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation, the Superior Room offers arelaxing retreat starting at Php 2,700 per night for room-only, or Php 3,100 with breakfast. The Deluxe Room adds extra comfort at Php 3,000 for room-only, or Php 3,400 with breakfast. For the ultimate getaway, the Suite Room is available for Php 5,400 per night, including breakfast for two.

Extended Stays: Your Holiday Home in Cebu

For those staying longer, both locations offer great long-stay packages. At Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site, the Classic Room is available for Php 41,500 per month, and the Studio Executive Room for Php 47,000, both with utilities included. At Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation, the Superior Room is available at Php 43,500 per month, offering high-speed internet, complimentary parking, and twice-weekly room service.

Amenities for a Perfect Holiday Stay

Both locations offer top-notch amenities to enhance your stay. Caja Kitchen Cebu offers a delicious mix of local and international dishes perfect for holiday feasts. Stay active at Sweat Gym, or unwind at Deck@19 at Capitol Site with stunning views and a refreshing pool. Whether you’re indulging in festive meals or keeping up with your fitness routine, you’ll feel right at home.

Easy Booking for Your Holiday Escape

Booking your stay is easy! Both hotels welcome walk-in and call-in guests. For reservations or inquiries, call us at +63 32 505 3333 or +63 917 708 8117, email [email protected], or visit www.bayfronthotelcebu.com.

Whether you’re planning a short getaway or an extended retreat, Bayfront Hotel Cebu is ready to make your holidays magical. Let us be your home away from home this season—we can’t wait to welcome you.

