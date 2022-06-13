Lapu-Lapu vice mayor: Not yet time to allow public not to wear face masks in open spaces

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Vice Mayor Celedonio “Celsi” Sitoy said he believed that it was not yet the proper time to no longer require the public from wearing a face mask, even in open spaces or in well-ventilated areas.

Earlier, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued an executive order (EO) which allowed the optional use of wearing a face mask in open spaces and well-ventilated areas.

The EO, however, was opposed by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG). The agency has also mandated the Philippine National Police (PNP) to continue apprehending those who will violate the policy by wearing a face mask.

Sitoy, a doctor of medicine by profession, said that wearing of face mask would still be essential, especially since the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was still present and with the discovery of its different variants.

For the vice mayor, the wearing of face mask is a great help in preventing the spread of the virus.

“Ako duna ko’y reservation ana kay wala pa man ta nahuman sa atong COVID, naa pa man ang COVID nato. Unya dili ra COVID ang panagan-an nato, naa pay mga variants, nya naa po’y laing mga sakit nga atong tan-awon, atong panagan-an,” Sitoy said.

(I have reservations in that because COVID is not yet through, we still have COVID. And it is not only COVID that we have to protect ourselves, there are other variants, and there are other illnesses that we have to look into that we have to be ready for.)

Sitoy said that even in open spaces and well-ventilated areas, we might still get infected with the virus, especially if we encounter an individual who is positive for COVID-19.

However, Sitoy said that he was open to adopting the E.O. of the governor if the city would continue to no longer log new COVID-19 infections.

“Pero padung na mi diha kay wala naman mi kaso diri sa dakbayan. Posible nga masayo mi. Mauna mi nga mogamit anang executive order sa governor,” he added.

(But we are getting there because we don’t have cases in the city. It is possible that we will adopt this early. Perhaps, we will be the first ones to adopt the executive order of the governor.

But in the meantime, Sitoy said that they would follow the protocol set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

