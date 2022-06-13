Career choices from The SM Store

Now that more offices are opening up, there is a real want for returning employees to chat in real life, work next to their colleagues, and go back to work events again. But with work from home – as well as hybrid – arrangements still very much in practice, it’s time to give your working wardrobe a reboot with a little help from The SM Store.





















The pandemic has fast-tracked the move towards smart/casual dressing once reserved for dress down Fridays. That’s because companies have realized that you don’t have to dress strictly corporate to look professional and do you jobs properly.

Now it is acceptable to bring some personality and self-expression to work. This means having a wardrobe full of smart separates, key pieces that will get you spot-on and enjoy dressing in a more creative and interesting way.

Shop now and add to cart: https://bit.ly/SMEverydaySummer or order now from The SM Store Personal Shopper at thesmstore.com/PS or Facebook Messenger bit.ly/TSSOrder and get it as early as same day!

While it’s clear dress codes have relaxed, it’s still important to look professional at work. It is really part of your tool kit for success as well as showing you mean business, and take your job seriously.

Working girls can inject a hint of something fresh into their look – online or offline – with short suits, with a more relaxed take on tailoring from SM Woman. The basic white top remains a mainstay as do relaxed pants for casual codes. These go well with Slip on Sandals and flat mules from Parisian Woman and flat pumps from Solemate; as well as trendy and functional shoulder and sling bags from Parisian and Secosana.















For guys, there are Jusi barongs for more formal occasions, button down tops, smart casual pants, and bomber jackets for the office commute. These can be worn with classic leather loafers from Milano’s and Salvatore Mann and Herschel’s Little America backpacks and Salvatore Mann Armon sling bags.

