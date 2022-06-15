Cebu City hosts National Convention of Philippine Association of Water Districts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is hosting the 43rd National Convention of the Philippine Association of Water Districts (PAWDS) from June 15 to 17, 2022, to discuss national issues on water resource management.

Cebu’s own Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) will be hosting the three-day event at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino participated by various other water districts nationwide.

Around 2,000 decision makers in the water sector will gather to share their best practices, knowledge, experience, and expertise to formulate a unified water sources conservation plan.

International and local companies are also expected to join in a two-day exhibit, which will open on Thursday, June 16.

Due to the pandemic, the last in-person PAWD Convention was held in Davao City in February 2019. The conventions in 2020 and 2021 were done virtually.

This year, PAWD chose Cebu City to be the host of the first in-person convention since the Covid-19 pandemic. Cebu City is home to the 110-year-old Buhisan Dam of the MCWD and the island is major water source for the region.

This year’s convention theme “Water governance towards building a better normal” timely tackles the water industry starting to rise from the effects of the pandemic, through a collective effort of their workforce, the government, and their partners in development.

The gathering also aims to come up with strategies to effectively respond to the changing needs of consumers, address the gap between the supply and demand for potable water and ensure that Filipinos in the countryside have access to safe water supply and sanitation facilities.

The ever-increasing demand for potable water because of economic and population growth highlights the need for adequate and appropriate water governance.

PAWD’s mission is to promote self-reliant water districts in the country and is dedicated to advocate and promote pertinent policies, standards and programs to ensure effective and sustainable water district operations and collaboration.

