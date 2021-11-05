MCWD promises stable water supply in Cebu City north by October 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) promises better water supply in Cebu City’s northern barangays with the expected completion of the Lusaran Bulk Water project by October 2022.

The MCWD has been developing a reservoir in Barangay Lusaran, Cebu City that should provide at least 20,000 cubic meters of water.

The water distribution utility had signed a Joint Venture Agreement with J.E. and BioEnergy Corp. for water impounding infrastructure, including the water lines and devices needed to clean the water from the river, which is 30 kilometers from Barangay Busay.

This time, MCWD awarded two contracts for the building of two units of modular water tanks in Barangay Busay worth P103,500,000, and the construction of a transmission line from Barangay Busay to Barangay Lahug worth P115,394,405 million.

CG Integra Corp and M.E. Sicat will be constructing the water tanks and the pipelaying works with expected completion by October 2022.

Even on May 2022, MCWD said the Lusaran Bulk Project can already slowly supply water to various northern barangays including Apas, Lahug, Kasambagan, portions of Kamputhaw, among others.

“Kani among gisignan karon is the second component of the project. This finishes our project of bringing water to this area, nga maoy area nga very expensive ang tubig,” said MCWD Chairman Joey Daluz, III.

Daluz said the expected timeline would still be in October 2022, of which the residents should feel the increased supply. The contractors, however, promised that by early as May 2022, better supply can already be felt by the households.

At least 20,000 households should benefit from the project.

Daluz said that households that will benefit from the project will not experience an increase in the price of water for the next year, but perhaps in the year after, an increase may be experienced by all MCWD consumers.

However, any increase will still pass through the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) and through a public hearing. /rcg

MCWD consumers urged: Save water for the remainder of summer

