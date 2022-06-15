Due to rising fuel costs, Cebeco III imposes power rate hike 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More energy distributors here in Cebu are imposing hikes in electricity rates due to the continuing rise in fuel costs.

The Cebu Electric Cooperative III (Cebeco III) recently announced that the new power rate for household consumers using up to 100 kwh of electricity is now at P12.93 per kilowatt-hour (kwh).

The adjusted power rate, which takes effect this June, is a P2.20-increase compared to the P10.73 per kwh rate implemented last May.

The continued increase in fuel prices prompted Cebeco III to also increase their generation charges by up to P2.04 since they source energy from coal power plants such as the Toledo Power Company (TPC).

“Ang padayong pagsaka sa fuel cost sa niaging mga buwan maoy nakapainat sa generation charge. Kita ang labaw sa katunga nga pagsaka gikan Abril hangtod Mayo 2022. Adto kini padulong sa generation suppliers sama ni Toledo Power Company (TPC),” the firm said in a statement.

“Ang fuel cost usa lamang sa mga parte sa generation charge. Atong gihatagag tumang atensyon ang pagpasabot sa maong component kay kini ang may dakong kalabutan sa pagsaka sa balayrunon sa kuryente,” they added.

In turn, they urged consumers to practice energy conservation to cushion the impact of the rise in power rates on their monthly electricity bills.

“Mga pahimangno sama sa pagpalong og pag-unplug niini kung wala gamita, pagpangabli sa bintana o kurtina aron pagpasulod sa natural nga kahayag, makananunayong pagcheck sa air-conditioning unit , pamintinar nga kini limpyo, paglock sa oscillator sa electric fan sa usa ka direction og ang pagsiguro nga sakto ang gibutangan og pirminting limyo, minus ang pag-abli2x sa ref og ang kanunay nga pagdefrost,” Cebeco III said.

Cebeco III covers localities in west Cebu namely Toledo City, and the towns of Pinamungajan, Asturias, Aloguinsan, and Balamban.

Aside from Cebeco III, its sister company, Cebeco I, also earlier imposed an increase in electricity rates.

/dcb

