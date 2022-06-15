Police identify person of interest in Corilla’s death

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) said it has already identified a person of interest in the death of Stephen Corilla.

Corilla died last June 2 while clearing the pulverizer machine of Universal Robina Corp. (URC) based in Barangay Tabok.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations and spokesperson, said case investigators were able to secure the statement of Corilla’s 10 co-workers.

One of them was identified by the police as a person of interest.

Oriol said they will continue to look into possible lapses that may have been committed by URC that contributed to Corilla’s death.

Corilla worked in the company for just two weeks when the accident happened. He was assigned to the packaging area but was asked to clean the machine.

Oriol said that as soon as they will complete their investigation, a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide will be filed against certain individual/s.

Meanwhile, he said that they were not able to confirm the issue of the alleged settlement between the company and the victim’s family but still they are willing to file a case against those responsible for the death of Corilla.

Stephen’s wife Aime Corilla in a text message denied the alleged settlement and added that they want justice for her husband’s death.

“As of now wala wala ko naghuna-huna sa settlement, nag focus mi ron kung kinsa reliable sa pagkamatay sa ako bana kay hustisya ako gipangita,” said Aime. /rcg

