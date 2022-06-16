Jodi Sta. Maria celebrates 40th birthday: ‘As I cross the mid-point of my life, it has grounded me in new ways’

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Jodi Sta. Maria marked her 40th birthday on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

On Instagram, she posted a photo of her taken by her son, Thirdy, in Prague, Czech Republic. She captioned it with lengthy self-reflection to mark the special occasion.

“40. So far it’s been a great year for me. And as I cross the mid-point of my life, it’s grounded me in new ways.”

As she turned a year older, she said she had to “learn and unlearn certain things”.

“Love and let go of situations and people. Ignore noises and live a life that’s empowering to me. Stay calm and realize it’s okay not to have everything figured out.”

Sta. Maria said that she consciously reminded herself to be grateful in every situation as she thanked Lord for the “gift of life”.

She also expressed her gratitude to those who greeted her, “I thank God for each and everyone of you. May our good Lord uplift you and bless you in abundance. I declare peace and joy in your hearts.”

Netizens and some of her celebrity friends wished her a happy birthday in the comment section, such as Angelica Panganiban, Shaina Magdayao, Camille Prats, Jake Ejercito, and her boyfriend Raymart Santiago.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful person I know inside and out. May your birthday be as beautiful and wonderful as you are,” Santiago wrote.

Sta. Maria previously shared photos with her son Thirdy of their trip to Europe.

