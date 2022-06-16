Dumanjug LGU to schools: Vaccination not required in graduation rites

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The local government of Dumanjug in southwestern Cebu has reminded schools there not to require vaccination cards as requirements for students and parents attending commencement exercises.

The municipality, in an advisory dated June 14, 2022, urged the education sector in their town to allow students and accompanying adults to join graduation ceremonies regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

“Dili na mandatory ang vaccination sa mga students ug parents for the upcoming graduation. (Vaccination of students and parents is not mandatory for the upcoming graduation). Everyone is encouraged to join the activities,” the advisory stated.

Dumanjug’s announcement came just days after the Cebu Provincial Government reissued its memorandum to mayors, instructing them that COVID-19 vaccination cards should not be used as requirements for employment, and other government transactions, including those involving schools.

In particular, they told local chief executives in the province to ensure that their Rural Health Units (RHUs) will not be used to discriminate unvaccinated teachers, students, or parents by officials from the Department of Education (DepEd).

The Capitol pointed to Republic Act No. 11525, or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, as their basis for issuing the recent memo.

