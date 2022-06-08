Rama to issue EO on intensified vaccination in schools

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is planning to issue an Executive Order (EO) to intensify vaccination in schools.

The EO would cover the vaccination of students, teachers and even parents, so that they will be encouraged to get the booster shots.

“We need to bring all parents, teachers, students to get into seriousness on vaccination, especially the booster. Dili pwede magphysical classes nga ang ginikanan wala, teachers wala, unya ang mga bata nagpavaccine. That is preposterous,” said the mayor.

With the Interagency Task Force (IATF) already allowing establishments 100 percent capacity for areas under Alert Level 1, Rama said that the return of full face-to-face classes is inevitable.

Rama has instructed his secretary, Lawyer Colin Rosell, to draft the EO as soon as possible so it will serve as guidance to parents, students, and teachers.

‘Freedom with responsibility’

Furthermore, he has instructed the City Health Department (CHD) to go to the schools to conduct vaccination drives.

This after the CHD will be closing vaccination sites at the Robinsons Cybergate, University of Cebu – Banilad Campus, and Ayala Central Bloc by June 17, 2022.

“Way problema na ang closure sa vaccination sites. We need to go down to the schools,” said the mayor.

As for the 100-percent capacity for establishments, Rama reminded the public to be vigilant despite the relaxed restrictions.

“Always freedom with responsibility. Remember to be vigilant,” he added.

The mayor will not be issuing another EO for the new guidelines of the IATF since the city will simply adopt the new guidelines immediately.

