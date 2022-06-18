PH women’s football team earns highest FIFA ranking at No. 53

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team has earned its highest FIFA women’s world ranking at No. 53 this month.

From No. 54 in March, the Filipinas ascended a notch higher in June’s latest FIFA women’s world rankings.

For the Filipinas, it’s a big morale booster as they head to the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship hosted by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) next month.

The Filipinas will be among the 11 teams from ASEAN-member countries to compete in the major regional tournament.

They will be campaigning in Group A along with Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Australia.

Aside from being ranked 53rd in the world, the Filipinas are also ranked 11th in Asia and fifth in the AFF zone.

Before the AFF Women’s Championships, they will embark on training camps in Turkey and Slovenia. Part of their preparations is an international friendly match against Ireland tomorrow, June 19, 2022, in Turkey.

Their second international friendly match is against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 23.

The team is comprised mostly of the players that towed the team to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

They are Kiara Fontanilla, Olivia Davies McDaniel, Inna Palacios, Maya Alcantara, Ryley Bugay, Isabella Flanigan, Cathrine Graversen, Sofia Harrison, Hali Long, Eva Madarang, Chantelle Maniti, Dominique Randle, Tara Shellton, Tahnai Annis, Anicka Castaneda, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart< Sara Eggesvik, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Kaya Hawkinson, Jessica Miclat, Camille Rodriguez, Jaclyn Sawicki, Sarina Bolden, Alisa Del Ocampo, Quinley Quezada, and Alyssa Jane Ube.

The team’s coaching staff is headed by Alen Stajcic.

The team recently bagged a bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Hanoi, Vietnam. /rcg

