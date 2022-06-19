DOLE’s CAMP 2, 3 beneficiaries told to claim cash aid before June 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Beneficiaries for the second and third tranches of the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) have until June 30 to claim their share of the financial assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

In an advisory posted on Friday, June 17, DOLE in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) said unclaimed allocations will be reverted to the Bureau of Treasury after the June 30 deadline.

The DOLE-7 announcement also included a list of establishments that are qualified but are yet to claim their CAMP 2 and 3 assistance.

Businesses that wish to claim the assistance may call (032) 513-2181 or send an email to [email protected]

CAMP is the national government’s safety net program. It provides a one-time financial support to especially help workers of tourism-related businesses that were badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to DOLE ‘s Department Order 218 series of 2020 or the Guidelines on the Implementation of the CAMP under the Bayanihan to Recover As One Act, private establishments, retrenched, and temporarily laid-off workers and displaced workers in the tourism sector are provided with a one-time financial assistance amounting to P5,000.

DOLE-7 as of April 2020, disbursed a total of P109.7 million to a total of 21,945 workers in Central Visayas who are qualified to receive the CAMP aid.

In November 2020, DOLE-7 also disbursed a total of P25,757,620 to 5,131 workers in the region.

