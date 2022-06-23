P1.8M lost in Thursday morning fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — About P1.8 million worth of properties were lost in a fire that struck two establishments in Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City, Thursday morning, June 23, 2022.

According to the initial report of SFO1 Riza Julve, investigator-on-case from the Cebu City Fire Office, no one died or was reported injured in the fire on Thursday morning.

Authorities said the fire began around 9:13 a.m. on Thursday and was extinguished at 9:22 a.m. of the same day.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, according to fire officials.

The two adjacent establishments, one partially burned and another totally razed, are situated on a 150-square meter area. One of the establishments is owned by a certain Avelino de Manuel and the other is occupied by a certain Ryan Ramili.

A total of 16 fire trucks responded to the incident. /rcg

