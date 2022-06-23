P1.8M lost in Thursday morning fire

By: Wenilyn B. Sabalo and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | June 23,2022 - 07:20 PM

Firefighters try to put out a fire that affected two establishments in Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City on Thursday morning, June 23, 2022. /contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — About P1.8 million worth of properties were lost in a fire that struck two establishments in Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City, Thursday morning, June 23, 2022.

According to the initial report of SFO1 Riza Julve, investigator-on-case from the Cebu City Fire Office, no one died or was reported injured in the fire on Thursday morning.

Authorities said the fire began around 9:13 a.m. on Thursday and was extinguished at 9:22 a.m. of the same day.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, according to fire officials.

The two adjacent establishments, one partially burned and another totally razed, are situated on a 150-square meter area. One of the establishments is owned by a certain Avelino de Manuel and the other is occupied by a certain Ryan Ramili.

A total of 16 fire trucks responded to the incident.    /rcg

ALSO READ:

P9M worth of properties lost in Tuesday dawn fire in Brgy Banilad, Cebu City

Fire breaks out in Brgy. Ermita, Cebu City

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 2022, Cebu‬, Cebu City, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, fire incident, June 23, P1.8M, T. Padilla fire, T. Padilla St., Thursday morning

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.