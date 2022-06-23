Fish cage to benefit 400 fishers in Mactan – BFAR-7

Personnel of the City Agriculture and Fishery Office (CAFO) set up the net for the fish cage before placing it off the sea in Barangay Mactan, specifically near the back of the Liberty Shrine. | Photo courtesy of CAFO via Futch Anthony Inso

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Around 400 fisherfolks in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City will benefit from the newly completed fish cage located off the coast of the barangay specifically at the back of the Liberty Shrine.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7), in coordination with the City Agriculture and Fisheries Office (CAFO) and the Lapu-Lapu City government, has loaded 5,500 fingerlings of milkfish or “bangus” at the newly completed fish cage, during its ceremonial stocking on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

The activity was also attended by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

CAFO head Alex Baring said that BFAR-7 had allocated P260,000 for the purchase of construction materials for the fish cage, milkfish fingerlings, and 100 sacks of feeds.

“Hinatag na sa BFAR ang mga materyales, unya ang nagtrabaho, ang nagbuhat, ang atong mga fisherfolks,” Baring said.

(The materials were given by BFAR and those who built it were our fisherfolks.)

The fish cage was turned over to the Barangay Mactan Fisherfolk Association, where after four months, the bangus can already be harvested.

The proceeds of the harvested bangus will be given to the fisherfolks so that they can use the amount in buying a new batch of fingerlings that can be restocked at the fish cage.

“Dili na, ang proceeds makuha nila out aning gihatag sa BFAR, mao nay gamiton nila as capital. On their own na sila,” he added.

(No, the proceeds of what they harvested will be given by BFAR [to the fisherfolks]. That is what they will use as capital. They will then be on their own.)

