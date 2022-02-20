Over 1,000 fisherfolks receive rebuilding assistance from Capitol

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The distribution of rebuilding assistance continues in Cebu province two months after Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) ravaged the island.

Recently, the Provincial Government capped off the second round of distribution of its Dasig Sugbo Cards which were given to more than 50,000 beneficiaries in the province’s seventh and fifth districts, a report from Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media outlet, stated.

The Capitol has also begun distributing the materials they promised to help Odette-stricken fisherfolk repair and build new boats.

As of February 19, the province reported that a total of 1,642 fisherfolk already received marine plywood, marine epoxy, and other materials that they needed to make new boats.

At least P2 billion in public funds have been set aside to help Odette survivors in the province rebuild their destroyed properties.

Among those expected to receive assistance from the Capitol were the fisherfolk.

Each fisherfolk, whose vessel was not covered in any form of insurance program, is granted P7,000 worth of rebuilding assistance from the provincial government.

More than 5,000 fisherfolks in the province are expected to receive assistance from the Capitol.

/dcb

