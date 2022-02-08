Capitol to increase aid for fisherfolks

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government has decided to increase the aid intended for fisherfolks whose boats were destroyed by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on Monday, February 7, announced that they will be providing P2,000 worth of cash assistance to fisherfolks in the province.

This is on top of the P5,000 rebuilding assistance the Capitol has set aside for them.

“Pun-an nato gamay ug cash para mapalit ug pintal ug uban pa,” said Garcia.

As a result, each qualified beneficiary is expected to receive a total of P7,000 worth of assistance from the Capitol.

Last week, the governor announced that they have included fisherfolks as among those who can receive rebuilding assistance from the province.

The provincial government is now working on the procurement of marine plywood, marine epoxy, and bronze nails which will be distributed to affected fisherfolks.

Around 7,000 fisherfolks in Cebu province were affected by Typhoon Odette, which ravaged the island’s central and southern parts last December 16, 2021.

Of this number, more than 5,000 are not covered by any insurance programs for their vessels, prompting the Capitol to intervene.

