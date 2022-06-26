Discovering the Essence of Workcation in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There’s this cozy beachside property in the sleepy town of Sogod that has been in the rave on social media lately.

The place is surrounded by huge, dark-colored limestone formations, geographically disconnecting it from the roaring highway which is just accessible via a two-minute walk.

What you get then is a cove-like beach that makes it a great retreat from the hustle and bustle of Metro Cebu.

Called Robin’s Nesto, a quick trip on travel platforms and blogs will tell you that its design, architecture, and even its welcoming drinks, are inspired by Indonesia’s Bali.

Ah, Bali, which is also the subject of recent international and travel news as the Indonesian government plans to lure ‘digital nomads’ in staying in the archipelagic country through something called a ‘digital nomad visa’.

When people think of Bali, Indonesia’s top tourist destination, images of ‘floating breakfasts’ on turquoise pools and Hindu temples towering the tropical island’s skyline would often come on top of mind.

On the other hand, Bali has been considered one of the favorite spots for ‘digital nomads’, a term used to describe remote online workers who often stay, either in short-term or long-term conditions, in various locations.

The influx of digital nomads in Bali is well-documented to the extent that the Indonesian government said 95 percent of the digital nomads surveyed would want to work in this famous island-province. That is according to a report from Bloomberg.

Fortunately, if you’re in Cebu, you don’t have to look far to search for Bali. You just have to drive or book a tourist public transport, for approximately two hours north of the capital Cebu City to get to Robin’s Nesto.

Whether in the mood for a quick rejuvenation or for a different view to clear all office-related backlogs, the property’s versatility can give you the essence of Bali — from its beach to ‘workcation’ — all to yourself.

Workcation amenities

They have separate tables, all of which are large enough to host a small feast for friends, and serve as a quaint, outdoor office space, even just temporarily.

To top it all off, you get a picturesque view of the vast sea that sets Leyte and Cebu islands apart — an ideal Zoom background picture.

You might as well ditch your phone’s alarm clock as the sunrise, by the next morning, will greet you in your glass-paned hut.

During lunch, you can just take a quick dip in the property’s infinity pool and give your mind that much-needed ‘power break’.

Even if Robin’s Nesto in Barangay Bawo revolves around a Bali-inspired mood, staying here also gives you a glimpse of the simplicity and tranquility of the Cebu countryside.

Like most towns in the province, Sogod, a fourth-class municipality with a population of roughly 39,000, relies on agriculture and fishing.

As the evening falls, you can witness up close nearby locals in Barangay Bawo engaging in manginhas.

Manginhas is the Cebuano word used to describe when residents in coastal villages would go to the waters to harvest sea shells and other crustaceans during low tide.

If you’re lucky, you can buy their fresh harvest and cook them right away for a late dinner or serve them as pulutan. Robin’s Nesto has its own kitchen, complete with the basic utensils and tools you need.

Defining workcation is quite simple. It’s basically combining the words ‘work’ and ‘vacation’; a trend that emerged due to the growing demand for remote work and work-from-home arrangements.

But if you want to immerse in the essence of workcation, sometimes, it doesn’t have to be that complicated and packed. Basking in life and nature’s wonders outside your usual workplace is enough.

