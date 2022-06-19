Recharge with nature at Mt. Lanaya in Alegria, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nature helps boost growth and healing. And if you want to unplug and commune with nature, Mt. Lanaya in Alegria, Cebu is the place for you.

Mt. Lanaya is at least 700 meters above sea level, giving you a panoramic view of the ocean and nearby mountains, including a view of the Negros Province.

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, local authorities now allow overnight camping in the area. But make sure to drop by and inform the barangay of your visit ahead of time.

How to get there?

You can take a bus ride at the Cebu South Bus Terminal. Choose a bus that is bound for Bato, Samboan or buses that ply routes to southwestern Cebu.

And make sure to tell the driver that you are bound for Alegria town.

One-way fare costs P300 per head. Also, prepare another P500 for the environmental and tour guide fees.

Disembark in Barangay Legaspi in Alegria town. Take a 30 minutes to an hour-long trek using the Legaspi trail to get to Mt. Lanaya.

An option is through the Lumpan trail. But be warned. Using this trail would mean that you will have to trek for an hour or more, depending on your pace.

But before you even hit the road, make sure that you are in the best of health and ate breakfast. Trekking under the scorching heat of the sun can lead to exhaustion.

For those who wanted to avoid the long distance walk, you can tap the services of a motorcycle-for-hire driver to take you to the camp site for a fee of P150 per head.

Also, check the day’s weather condition for an uninterrupted and hassle-free camping experience.

Finally, make sure to be a responsible ‘laagan’. Remember to leave no trace behind.

Have fun, Siloys!