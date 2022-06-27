P109.1M ‘shabu’ seized in Central Visayas in one day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Community help is a huge factor in seizing P109.1 million worth of suspected shabu during the 24-hour long operation in Central Visayas.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, chief of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, made this statement, following the P109.1 million drug haul in the region on June 25, 2022.

The PRO-7 noted 713 arrested individuals for various crimes where at least 198 drug suspects were arrested out of 155 drug police operations. At least 16 kilos of suspected shabu were also confiscated.

The biggest drug haul in the region was last June 25, 2022, where at least 15 kilos of suspected shabu worth P102 million were seized in Barangay Poblacion in Lapu-Lapu City. At least two drug suspects who claimed they were from Metro Manila were arrested namely Eric Felisilda, 46, a former dance instructor, and his alleged cohort, Niel Vallesquiña, 27.

However, a police report showed that Felisilda was from Bohol and Vallesquiña was from Surigao del Sur. The confiscated illegal items were sourced out from Luzon and they transport these items via land trip.

Meanwhile, Cebu City police conducted 35 anti-illegal drug operations where 39 drug personalities were arrested. A total of 359.35 grams of ‘shabu’ were also confiscated with an estimated market value of P2,443,580.

Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), for their part ,also confiscated 458.55 grams of ‘shabu’ worth P3,118,140 from 34 operations.

For his part, Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, deputy director for operations of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that their relentless police operations were also a huge factor in their campaign against illegal drugs.

