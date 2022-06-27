SM Skating reopens in SM Seaside City Cebu

The only ice skating rink in the Visayas & Mindanao found in SM Seaside City Cebu is set to reopen on June 30.

Get ready to slide and glide to experience the magic of ice with the promise of unlimited fun all day.

One can avail of a 2-hour pass admission for only P300, or a Day Pass Admission for P450. To those skating for the first time, you may rent out a Polar Bear that you can push around with a rental fee of P100 per hour. An ice-skating assist coach is also available for P150 for 30 minutes. Those who need to leave their belongings may avail of a locker for only P50.

For your convenience, one may purchase tickets in advance over-the-counter, or through Metrodeal.

On top of these exciting leisure services, SM Skating also offers learning programs such as basic skating lessons and ice hockey.

SM Skating is located at the 3rd level of SM Seaside City Cebu, and is open daily from 10AM to 9PM.

SM Skating, with an Olympic size rink and upscale facilities, has proven its value to the market by hosting exciting activities, providing a venue for all types of events to promote not only family bonding but foster camaraderie among friends and colleagues.

Checkout SM Skating in Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or at SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) for daily updates and promos.

For Corporate Bookings and Reservations, contact Mr. John Vincent M. Panes, Branch Head –0995 950 7730, Corporate Sales – (02) 8862 7569, or email at [email protected]

