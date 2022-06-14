Woman nabbed with P27M worth of ‘shabu’ in Lapu-Lapu

By: Pegeen Maisie Sararaña and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | June 14,2022 - 03:30 PM

A woman is arrested with four kilos of suspected shabu worth P27.2 million in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City on Monday evening, June 13, 2022. | Lapu-Lapu City Police Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines —A woman was arrested for possession of P27.2 million worth of suspected shabu on Monday evening, June 13, 2022, in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Police identified the woman as Eleonor Quistadio, 43, a resident of Barangay Quezon, Tagbina town in Surigao del Sur.

Police confiscated four kilos of ‘shabu’ from her possession during a buy-bust operation in Sangi Road in Barangay Pajo. The market value of these items reached P27.2 million.

Police identified Quistadio as a high-value individual in terms of illegal drugs and usually disposes  kilos of ‘shabu’ in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Past 10 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, operatives of Lapu-Lapu City’s City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), City Intelligence Unit (CIU), in coordination with the personnel of the Regional Intelligence Division(RID-7), Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU-7), and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT-7), conducted the buy-bust operation against Quistadio.

Police said that Quistadio was very careful in transacting with them. In fact, police said they had several plans of meet ups with the suspect but the latter will eventually cancel or change the location.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jul Muhammad Jamiri, chief of city’s CDEU, said that it took them more than two weeks of surveillance before they closed a transaction with the suspect.

Jamiri said that the name of the suspect surfaced from their previous illegal drug operations.

Jamiri said that there is a possibility that the suspect might be a member of a drug syndicate, considering the volume of drugs confiscated form her. However, he could not confirm this for now as they continue to conduct their investigation.

In a press statement, Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, director of the PRO-7, said that the relentless campaign against illegal drugs will continue in Central Visayas.

The PRO-7 considered this operation as the biggest drug haul for the month of June.

