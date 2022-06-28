Cebu City cops ready to secure Rama’s oath-taking
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City cops are all geared up for whatever possible activities that may happen during Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s oath-taking this Thursday, June 30, 2022.
The city’s police have also set up their security plans if ever there will be rallies on June 30 which is also the day of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s inauguration, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office.
Marcos will take his oath at the National Museum of the Philippines as the country’s 17th Chief Executive.
Earlier, Jaime Paglinawan of BAYAN Muna, confirmed that they will be holding protests on that day.
Parilla also revealed that as early as 8 a.m., on June 30, the activities for Rama’s inauguration will officially start and that part of their security measures, is the preparation of at least two Civil Disturbance Management platoons.
Each platoon consists of 32 personnel.
Parilla added that the whole area of the Plaza Sugbo where Rama is scheduled to be inaugurated will be secured. He further said that Rama’s organizer told them that they expect at least 20,000 people to attend the event. /rcg
