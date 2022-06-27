CCPO gears up for BBM inauguration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An estimated 30 policemen will be ready for deployment for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on June 30, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that around 32 policemen from the Civil Disturbance Management(CDM) will be tasked to monitor the possible activities that may occur, including protest rallies.

Earlier, Jaime Paglinawan of the BAYAN Muna said that members of the progressive groups here will be staging rallies during the BBM inauguration. However, they have not finalized their plans yet on where and when these will happen.

For his part, Parilla said that they will still implement the “No Permit No Rally”policy. However, they will give enough time for these protesters to air their sentiments and will observe maximum tolerance.

READ: President-elect Bongbong Marcos to take oath at National Museum

Aside from Marcos’s inauguration on June 30, Parilla said that the 32 personnel will also be readied for any rally during the oath-taking of Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia and the rest of 1Cebu’s winning candidates on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio is expected to attend the mass oath-taking for 1Cebu’s winning candidates.

READ: VP-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio to attend 1Cebu’s mass oath-taking on June 28

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy