Since start of F2F classes, DepEd-7 says no COVID-19 case reported in schools in the region

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) said that since the start of limited face-to-face (F2F) classes in March 2022, there had been no case of COVID-19 reported in schools in the region.

Doctor Salustiano Jimenez, the director of DepEd-7, said that since limited F2F classes were allowed, learners and teachers remained COVID-19 free.

Jimenez said this can be attributed to the fact that schools have strictly implemented health protocols from the entrance, the classrooms, and to every part of the campus.

“Wala gyod tay reported nga cases sa mga schools. Tungod pud ni nga naay safety seals tanan. There were orientations made sa kada ginikanan unsa man ilang preparahon para sa ilang mga anak labi na sa mga naa sa lugar nga crowded,” said Jimenez.

Although DepEd-7 is proud that schools have been COVID-free since March, the total number of COVID cases among teaching and non-teaching staff since 2020 actually reached more than 2,000.

DepEd-7 also recorded more than 20 deaths among teaching and non-teaching staff.

Cases have been significantly reduced since vaccinations were conducted massively throughout the region.

DepEd-7 boasts of 98 percent vaccination for teachers and non-teaching staff, with the remaining 2 percent continuously being encouraged to get vaccinated.

Jimenez said that the vaccination has helped curb transmission by reducing the risk of developing the severe form of the illness.

While vaccination is not required for school staff and learners, DepEd-7 is encouraging them to get vaccinated in preparation for limited F2F classes in the School Year 2022-2023.

