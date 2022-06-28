Son of hit-and-run victim says father was in good health

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The son of the hit-and-run victim in Carcar City dismissed the suspicion of the police that his father may have had a heart attack when he was hit by a still unidentified motorcycle rider last June 16, 2022.

Steven Kyamko said his father Eduardo, who was killed in the accident, had no history of heart problems, reacting to a statement made by Carcar police that his 56-year-old father may have suffered a heart attack prior to the incident that led to his death.

“Dili ko sure ngano gi ingon sa uban nga gi ataki ako amahan ug nag saray-saray gadagan. Base sa iya medical records before, never man ni siya gi ataki before,” Steven told CDN Digital after learning that police wanted the body of his father autopsied to have a clearer picture of what caused his death.

Steven said that it was just a few minutes that elapsed since he last saw his father and when the incident happened.

“Ang nahitabo ana is nakamata ko mga 7 AM pod dungan nya. Dayon ana, ga check pa man gali to siya sa amo puntador sa tubig kay nag leak. Then, nag kaon ug pamahaw nga milk with gamay na pan. Gibilinan ko nya ug 3 ka bread na gagmay,” Steven said.

“After ana kay nagpa ihi sa dog namo nga chow-chow. Dayon nag palit na siya ug pan para sa ako sister ug mama kay wala pa naka kaon ug dala na pod exercise unya mao na dayon na na-aksidente siya kay gidumbol sa motor,” he added.

Steven said that it was his father’s routine to go biking and buy bread for the family.

“Wala may indications sa ataki or high blood tong ako na witness. Few minutes rana ang duration sa amo pagkita ug accident nga nahitaboan nya,” Steven further said.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, chief of Carcar Police Station, earlier said that they received information that the victim while biking, was moving in a zigzag manner before the incident took place.

“Ang ila ra nakit-an prior sa incidente, kadtong ga bike, ga sarasay sarasay na ang dinaganan ba. Unya we don’t know kung naigo ba gyud sa motor timing pag-agi. Kay dapat man unta namo ipa autopsy para makita nato og unsa gyud ang cause of death niya, kadto ba gyud ulo nga pagkabagok or basin gi atake sya prior sa pagkabagok,” he said.

Steven further said that they have raised the bounty to P50,000 for those who could give information about the suspect’s identity and his whereabouts. /rcg

