Cebu City Council set to pass P1.2B supplemental budget on Wednesday 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Before the end of the term of 15th Sangguniang Panglungsod, the council members are set to pass one last Supplemental Budget on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Incoming Vice Mayor and incumbent majority floor leader, Councilor Raymond Garcia, told CDN Digital that they wrapped up the budget hearing on Monday, June 27, for the P1.2 billion Supplemental Budget no. 2 (SB2)

“The bulk of the budget is for the appropriation of funds for financial assistance for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, honoraria of job orders such as doctors, nurses, daycare teachers,” Garcia said.

At least P154 million will be allocated for the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) for the daycare teachers, PWDs, and other assistances such as hospital assistance, medicines

Another bulk of the budget goes to the Department of Public Services (DPS) for garbage management with an allocated funds of P125 million.

This includes P16 million for the tipping fee, P51 million for garbage disposal, and P49 million for garbage collection.

The City Health Department (CHD) is allocated P58 million and the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) allocated with P49 million.

The City Agriculture Office is allocated P17.1 million for the programs for the hinterland farms, which include demo farm, artificia inimatoln, veterinary services for farm animals, aqua-culture, among others.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) is also allocated P11 million.

Garcia said the sources of the funds for the P1.2 billion are from appropriated funds that were not used this year, including the P100 million supposedly for the COVID-19 vaccines.

The city did not buy COVID-19 vaccines as the national government provided all vaccines in the country.

Other unused funds for unrealized projects to address the pandemic were also used as sources of fund for SB2.

The incoming vice mayor said there is no reason for the supplemental budget not to be passed as this is the last that the 15th Sanggunian will pass before it adjourns on Wednesday.

