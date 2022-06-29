Rama, Garcia to take oath on Thursday morning

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia will be taking their oaths on Thursday morning, June 30, 2022, at the Plaza Sugbo.

Along with them would be Barug PDP Laban Councilors and two Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) Councilors Nestor Archival and Joy Augustus Young.

Rama said that they invited all councilors for the oath-taking, including opposition councilors as a sign of unity under his administration but he understands if not all of them would attend.

The mayor also said that he did not invite VIPs from the national government for the oath-taking as exactly at noontime on Thursday, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., will also be taking his oath as the President of the country.

“I did not already bother the President BBM and Vice President Sara Duterte because they are also busy with the national inauguration, but they will be doing theirs at noon, ours will be in the morning,” said the mayor.

Despite the lack of VIPs, the inauguration will be an all-out affair for the city government with a fresh term for Barug-PDP Laban at its helm.

An Inaugural Reception and Ball will be conducted at a hotel in Barangay Lahug and will be held as a celebration on Thursday evening.

Rama said he will be revealing his plans for Cebu City during his inaugural speech. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Rama to run for LCP president

Rama names new dep’t heads

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy