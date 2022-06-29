Mandaue City shuts down 3 main vaccination sites starting July 1

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | June 29,2022 - 08:38 PM
Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, medical officer of the Mandaue City Health Office, says they have conducted orientation of vaccinators, vaccination post supervisors as among the preparations for the vaccination of minors. | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Starting Friday, July 1, only two of the five main vaccination centers in Mandaue City will remain operational.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, medical officer III of the Mandaue City Health Office, said these are in Parkmall and Pacific Mall.

The three other main vaccination sites in the city are located in UCLM campus new building, J Centre Mall, and Insular Square.

Catulong said the number of vaccinees, strategic locations, and accessibility were some of the considerations why they choose Parkmall and Pacific Mall to remain open.

She said the sites were trimmed down because the number of vaccinees continues to decrease with only around 400 to 800 from the 6,000 individuals a day.

Catulong said they will be focusing on their house-to-house strategy adding that only about two vaccination teams will be positioned at Parkmall and Pacific Mall and that some of the vaccination teams will be deployed at the different sitios.

Catulong said the house-to-house vaccination would be conducted daily depending on the schedules of the barangays.

The medical officer is hoping that more individuals would get vaccinated as the vaccination is being brought closer to them.

Mandaue City already has a very high vaccination rate with almost 94 percent among the city’s eligible population including minors aged 5 to 17 years old, based on the data from the Vaccination Operations Center (VOC) which CDN Digital obtained last week.   /rcg

 

