Rama to run for LCP president

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has expressed his desire to lead the League of Cities in the Philippines (LCP).

Rama said in a press conference on Thursday, June 16, 2022, that he already planned to run LCP president during his last term as mayor in 2013. Back then, it was not realized for some reasons. But now, he is determined to pursue his bid anew.

“The national knows about it. It’s not something new to me. It’s a delayed thing already. In 2010, I have already been offering,” he said.

The mayor hopes that he will get the support of incoming President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Rama was among the first chief executives who expressed support to the incoming President during the election season.

Rama said he has also talked with incoming Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos other national officials. The mayor believes his 30 years in public service can help provide guidance and leadership to the league.

The mayor is currently on his way to Manila to speak to outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte.

He said this may be the last time he will speak to Duterte while he is President of the country.

The mayor said he would like to offer his gratitude to the President for supporting him and Partido Barug.

