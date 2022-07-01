Danao lauds PNP for ‘very peaceful, successful’ Bongbong Marcos inauguration

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. on Friday, July 1, 2022, lauded his officers and men for a “very peaceful and successful conduct” of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ‘s inauguration.

The PNP joined forces with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority for the deployment of over 15,000 security personnel on Thursday for the oath-taking ceremony of the new chief executive at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila.

“My congratulations to all of you for a very peaceful and successful conduct of PBBM’s inaugural address,” Danao said in a message to the PNP officers.

He similarly praised other concerned agencies “that made this well-coordinated national event a success.”

“Indeed unity, cooperation, hard work and perseverance will always lead us to greater heights! Kudos to all of you. Thank you for all the support,” Danao added.

Although three youth leaders were arrested by the police Thursday morning during a banner hanging activity near the Commission on Human Rights office, Danao reiterated that “no significant incident” was reported during the inauguration.

Akbayan Youth chairperson RJ Naguit, Sentro Youth leaders Benjamin Alvero, and Jane Labongray were released later in the day, according to Akbayan.

