Capitol plans to revive ‘Tindahan sa Kapitolyo’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – To help Cebuanos cope with inflation, the Cebu Provincial Government is mulling to revive one of its programs introduced during the pandemic.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said the Capitol is studying plans and measures to cushion the impact of the rising costs of basic commodities.

In a recent press conference, Garcia said, they are considering bringing back the ‘Tindahan sa Kapitolyo’ program.

“We will focus more on being able to cushion the impact of rising prices of these commodities. Perhaps, I would like to revive the Tindahan sa Kapitolyo,” she said.

The Tindahan sa Kapitolyo is the name for the Capitol-funded ‘bagsakan center.’ The province subsidizes 10 percent of the prices of the basic goods that are sold in these stores.

As a result, consumers can buy their essentials at cheaper prices.

The Tindahan sa Kapitolyo was implemented at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to help poor residents in the province amid mobility restrictions and economic pains.

