Gwen: No to Province of Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Saying it’s a reminiscent of the ‘Sugbuak’ proposal, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia expressed opposition on plans to separate Mactan Island from Cebu and create a Province of Mactan.

“I was, and I am and will always be against Sugbuak. And I know that the people of Cebu agree with me,” Garcia said in a virtual briefing on Wednesday, July 6.

This was the governor’s response to recent pronouncements made by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan, who expressed support on the possibility of creating a Province of Mactan.

Garcia, who is also the president of 1Cebu which formed to oppose the Sugbuak movement, pointed out that creating a separate province is costly.

“Kani man gung mo-file ka’g bill nga mag-create og bag-ong probinsya, and in this case iapil ang Cordova, first of all mangutana ta sa mga mayor sa tibuok Probinsya sa Sugbo lakip na ang mayor sa Cordova kon mosugot ba siya nga maapil siya sa bag-ong probinsya,” Garcia explained.

“Mosugot ba ang ubang mga mayor sa tibuok probinsya nga makuhaan og lungsod, makuhaan og population, duna nay epekto sa atong IRA (Internal Revenue Allotment) – mao nay tawag sa una, karon NTA or National Tax Allocation,” she added.

In a media forum on Tuesday, July 5, Chan expressed his support to the proposal of creating a separate Province of Mactan that will include the town of Cordova.

Chan, however, in a follow-up statement clarified that while he backs this plan, it does not form part of his administration’s priority.

For her part, Garcia hoped Chan will stick to his most recent commitments.

“I hope that it will never become one because there are other more important things to focus on,” Garcia added. /dcb

